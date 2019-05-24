3 face gun charges

YOUNGSTOWN

Indictments were unsealed this week in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio charging three men with illegally having firearms.

Barry Wallace II, 25, of Lowell Avenue; Airik Talbott, 30, of Jean Street in Campbell; and Kendal Dotson, 33, of Youngstown, each face one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Wallace is accused of having a 9 mm pistol March 17 despite past convictions in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for possession of cocaine and possession of heroin, which bar him from having a firearm.

Talbott is accused of having a .40-caliber pistol March 24 despite past convictions on drug charges and escape in Mahoning County.

Dotson is accused of having a .40-caliber pistol March 28 after convictions in federal court and Franklin County Common Pleas Court on drug charges.

All three men are in federal custody.

All three cases were also bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury before being transferred to federal court.