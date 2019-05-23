Youngstown offers civil service test for police officers

YOUNGSTOWN — The city is offering a civil service test for police officers.

The written test is at 10 a.m. July 13 at the Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St. Those who pass the written exam will also have to pass a physical fitness test, to be given at a later date, to be eligible for appointment.

Applications for the job will be accepted at the city’s civil service commission office on the 7th floor of city hall, 26 S. Phelps St. Applications will be accepted weekdays from June 24 through July 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Only the first 200 applications will be accepted so the period to apply will end early if 200 are received.

The starting annual salary is $31,062.