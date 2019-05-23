YPD finds five guns, pot and over 4K cash

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Officers on patrol about 5:35 p.m. Tuesday at Hillman Street and Marion Avenue followed a gunshot-sensor call on their cellphones to the 500 block of Sherwood Avenue where they found five guns, more than 21 bags of marijuana and more than $4,000 in cash.

When officers arrived, a large crowd of men scattered, reports said. Backup was called and two men, Damarius Jones, 21, and Kaevon Green, 24, were caught.

When police searched Jones they found marijuana, along with $4,180, reports said.

Officers searched the backyards where the men were running and found two 9 mm handguns and several bags of marijuana.

Police also searched a vacant house and found two more 9 mm handguns and a .38-caliber revolver.

Jones was arrested on drug trafficking charges and taken to the Mahoning County jail. Green was cited for obstructing official business and released at the scene with a court date.

Green said he was in a car that struck a pole just before police arrived and asked for an ambulance. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to be examined before he was released.

Jones was granted a recognizance bond Wednesday during his arraignment in municipal court by Judge Renee DiSalvo, who accepted a recommendation from the court’s pretrial services program.