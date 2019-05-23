Trio plead guilty in Taco Bell robbery case

Judge Krichbaum agrees to sentences of 8 years for each

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Three men accused of an armed robbery and chase in January at the Youngstown-Poland Road Taco Bell pleaded guilty Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Jayquan McMullen, 21, of Taft Avenue; Kalilo Robinson, 22, of Pasadena Avenue; and Trevon McMullen, 32, of Cameron Avenue, brother of Jayquan McMullen, all entered their pleas before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum.

The men pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and kidnapping and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed on sentences of eight years for all defendants. Judge Krichbaum agreed with their recommendation.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Rich said Trevon McMullen and Robinson, wearing masks, went inside the restaurant with guns drawn. They forced a customer at gunpoint to go into the back of the restaurant where they joined several employees who were also herded back there at gunpoint. The two took cash from a register, then went to a waiting vehicle that was driven by Jayquan McMullen. Officers who were responding saw the vehicle and chased it into Struthers, where Jaywuan McMullen and Robinson were caught. Trevon McMullen was caught later.

Police found two handguns and also collected DNA that Rich said linked the men to the crime.

All three defendants declined to speak before they were sentenced.

Tony Meranto, attorney for Trevon McMullen, said he told his client the case was circumstantial, but the DNA evidence would make an impression on jurors that would not be favorable to the defense.

Meranto and attorneys for the other two defendants, Rhys Cartwright-Jones and Lou DeFabio, asked Judge Krichbaum to abide by the agreed upon sentence.

Rich said the victims in the case have been consulted because negotiations have been ongoing for a month and they approved of the sentences.