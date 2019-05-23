ID still sought for body found in river

Staff report

WARREN

A spokeswoman for the Trumbull County Coroner’s office said Wednesday afternoon investigators do not know the identity of a man who was found Tuesday floating in the Mahoning River.

City police were called about 7 p.m. after a man attending a softball game in Perkins Park went to the riverbank and found a man’s body floating in the river next to a downed tree.

The man waited for police to arrive, flagged them down, and showed them where the body was, reports said.

The body was removed from the river by the fire department after it was photographed by crime scene personnel, reports said.

There was no identification on the body, but a backback was found nearby, also caught in a downed tree, reports said.

The spokeswoman said an autopsy on the man was completed Wednesday but the results will not be announced until the man’s identity is known.