Wagon Wheel has 24 hours to make repairs

BOARDMAN — Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge John Durkin gave the owners of Wagon Wheel Motel 24 hours to make necessary repairs before issuing a temporary restraining order.

Boardman fire chief Mark Pitzer said that repairs need to be made to the roof, and the electrical system must be inspected.

“It’s a really tall order,” Pitzer said.

Pitzer requested a temporary restraining order Wednesday, noting that the property poses a risk to visitors.