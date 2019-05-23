Local activist joins delegation in D.C. to introduce federal ban on image abuse

Staff report

WASHINGTON D.C.

Katelyn Bowden, the CEO and founder of anti-image abuse group BAD-ASS, spoke in Washington D.C., Wednesday to support the introduction of a federal ban on what is now broadly being called “image exploitation.”

The federal ban – called the Stopping Harmful Image Exploitation and Limiting Distribution Act – was introduced by U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier of San Francisco, and was written in part by representatives of the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative.

Image exploitation – also referred to as image abuse or “revenge porn” – is when someone steals or distributes sensitive images of a person without their consent.

Often the images shared are nude photos of women intended for significant others that are either stolen or released onto the internet.

Bowden, who is from Youngstown and still lives in the Mahoning Valley, joined Speier, U.S. Rep. John Katko of Syracuse, N.Y., CRRI representatives, SAG-AFTRA union representatives and actress Amber Herd to introduce the legislation.