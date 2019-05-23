Two wounded in Warren shooting

WARREN — Police are investigating after two men drove themselves about 3:20 a.m. to Trumbull Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

Reports said one of the men was shot in the shoulder, but it did not specify the wounds the other man received.

Although neither man was very cooperative, police discovered they were shot near Austin Avenue and Oak Street SW. Officers found several shell casings in the 1200 block of Oak Street SW, reports said.

Reports said police also found some drugs in the car the men were driving, as well as a spent casing and spent bullet.