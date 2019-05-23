BREAKING: Springfield edges Warren JFK in baseball district final

Thursday's prep tournament results


By Vindy Staff | May 23, 2019 at 7:24p.m.

BASEBALL

District finals

Division II

At Bob Cene Park, Struthers

Poland 8, Canfield 7 (F)

District semifinals

Division IV

At Fairport Harding High School

Mathews 4, Bristol 2 (F)

At Bob Cene Park, Struthers

Springfield 8, Warren JFK 7 (F)

SOFTBALL

Regional semifinals

Division IV

At Firestone Stadium, Akron

Hillsdale 7, Bristol 1 (F)

Monroeville 13, McDonald 3 (F)

