Thursday's prep tournament results
BASEBALL
District finals
Division II
At Bob Cene Park, Struthers
Poland 8, Canfield 7 (F)
District semifinals
Division IV
At Fairport Harding High School
Mathews 4, Bristol 2 (F)
At Bob Cene Park, Struthers
Springfield 8, Warren JFK 7 (F)
SOFTBALL
Regional semifinals
Division IV
At Firestone Stadium, Akron
Hillsdale 7, Bristol 1 (F)
Monroeville 13, McDonald 3 (F)
