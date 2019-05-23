Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Mahoning Valley
YOUNGSTOWN — A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the Mahoning Valley until about 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Rain is expected to fall until about 11 a.m. and then possibly between 3 and 5 p.m. today.
The area could see rainfall amounts between one-tenth and one-quarter of an inch, according to the weather service.
You can watch the storms on radar here.
