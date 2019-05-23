Ryan co-sponsors bill to create manufacturing chief
WASHINGTON — U.S. Reps. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, and Tom Reed, a New York Republican, introduced legislation to establish the position of U.S. chief manufacturing officer in the executive branch.
That person would be responsible for coordinating manufacturing-related policies and activities as well as develop a national manufacturing strategy.
Ryan and Reed are co-chairmen of the House Manufacturing Caucus.
