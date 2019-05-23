POLL | Which type of events do you plan to attend in the Valley this summer?
Vote now.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 7, 2017 midnight
Athletes prepare for State Summer Games
- July 7, 2017 midnight
Athletes compete in practice Olympics
- July 14, 2017 midnight
Special Olympics athletes compete
- May 16, 2010 midnight
Like golf and summer? Check the Vindy this week
- September 5, 2018 midnight
Scrappers do Valley proud in return to the postseason
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.