Poland wins first district title since 2016

By DAN HINER

dhiner@vindy.com

STRUTHERS

Mike Kushner struck out Dom Magliocca looking for the final out, clinching the Division II district title. Poland beat Canfield 8-7 on Thursday at Cene Park for its first district title since 2016.

Kushner set up the game-winning strikeout with a double play.

The Cardinals had runners at first and second with no outs. Danny Beistel popped up a sacrifice bunt attempt, and Kushner caught it and threw to second to double off Tony Panunzio.

“It’s not every day you can get someone to pop up a bunt and make a double play out of it,” Kushner said.

The Cardinals won the 2017 and 2018 district titles.

“You know, you second guess yourself there as a coach,” Canfield head coach Gary Knittle said. “Runners at first and second, no body out. You think you’ll move them over and put the winning run at second base.”

Ricky Havrilla finished the game with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for the Cardinals. Brayend Beck was 2 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs.

Michael Budde took the loss. He allowed two runs — one earned — and three walks in two hitless innings of relief.

The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but rain postponed the game in the bottom of the third inning with the Bulldogs (20-6) leading 2-1.

The Cardinals didn’t waste time when the game restarted. Canfield (17-6) tied the game in the bottom of the third on an RBI single by Beck.

Canfield extended its lead to 6-2 before Kushner relieved Jared Knight with two outs in the fourth. Kushner allowed one run before settling in.

Kushner allowed three hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings pitched.

“He’s stepped up all year for us,” Poland head coach Rich Murray said. “We felt confident putting him out there. He’s throwing strikes and working down, he’s good.”

Jermey Castro picked up where he left off on Wednesday. He hit an RBI groundout in the Bulldogs’ four-run fifth inning to help get back into the game. Castro finished 1 for 3 with three RBIs.

Zach Yaskulka, MJ Farber and Kushner each drove in a run for Poland.

Beck, Brent Herrmann and Budde only allowed five earned runs combined. The Cardinals had four errors which led to Poland’s big fifth inning and the eventual go-head run to score.

“My guess would be that we made maybe 10 errors the entire season,” Knittle said.

Seth Velker had an RBI single for the Cardinals in Canfield’s five-run fourth inning.

The Bulldogs will play Gilmour Academy on Thursday at The Ball Park in Hudson. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

“[Winning a district title] feels great,” Murray said. “It’s been a couple years, though we had a chance in a couple of those years.

“This team, we figured it was us against the world now. They never gave up after being down 7-2. We score four and then two. It’s coming together.”

Base running errors

Canfield had chances to score throughout the game, but mental errors stopped their momentum.

The Cardinals were doubled off a bag three times in the loss.

The first came in the third inning with the bases loaded. Beck was doubled off second base on a line drive to second by Budde. Havrilla was doubled off first when Yaskulka caught a line drive by Beck with runners at first and second. And Panunzio was doubled off by Kushner in the seventh.

“You still gotta tip your cap to them,” Knittle said. “They were down five runs and they battled back.

“That’s why you gotta play seven innings.”