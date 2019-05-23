Poland tops Canfield 8-7 in baseball district final
STRUTHERS — The Poland baseball team defeated Canfield 8-7 in a Division II district final at Cene Park today.
Canfield led 7-2 after four innings, but Poland rallied with four runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to take the lead.
The Bulldogs will meet Gilmour Academy in a regional semifinal next Thursday at The Ball Park in Hudson.

