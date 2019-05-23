Online-only ticket sale starts for Ghost concert at Covelli


May 23, 2019 at 10:38a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The online-only presale for tickets for the Oct. 10 Ghost concert at Covelli Centre is taking place today until 10 p.m.

Go to ticketmaster.com and use the password FAITH.

The general ticket sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and the Covelli box office.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$609000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$649500


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000