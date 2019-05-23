More rain expected in waterlogged central US

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY

Waterlogged parts of the central U.S. braced Wednesday for more rain, following days of severe storms that have battered Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma and caused at least three deaths.

Authorities urged residents of several small towns in Oklahoma and Kansas to leave their homes as rivers and streams rose.

The Arkansas River was approaching historic highs, while the already high Missouri and Mississippi Rivers were again rising after a multi-day stretch of storms that produced dozens of tornadoes. Forecasters predicted parts of Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas could see more severe weather today.

“The biggest concern is more rain,” Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The deluge inundated roadways, closing highways in 22 Oklahoma counties and 17 Kansas counties, along with more than 330 Missouri roads.

The Arkansas River is expected to eventually reach 43.5 feet.

More than 9 inches of rain has fallen since Sunday in parts of Oklahoma after an already rainy spring.