MEMORIAL DAY | Scheduled events

A list of Memorial Day events as submitted to The Vindicator.

MAHONING COUNTY

AUSTINTOWN: Memorial Day parade, 10 a.m. Monday, from Marc’s, 4755 Mahoning Ave., to Fitch High School, 4560 Falcon Drive.

BERLIN CENTER: Memorial Day party, 9 p.m. Sunday at Lakeside Campgrounds Inc., 6180 Bedell Road.

BOARDMAN: Memorial Mile road race, 9:35 a.m. Monday, 7295 Market St. Entry fee is $10 in advance, $13 day of race. For information, call 330-757-7424.

BOARDMAN: 115th annual Boardman Memorial Day parade and service, 10 a.m. Monday, Boardman Center Intermediate School, 7410 Market St. The grand marshal will be Lt. Col. Christopher Dobozy, command inspector general of the 352nd Civil Affairs Command in Fort Meade, Md. Lt. Col. Dobozy will also speak at the service. Mark Luke of Boardman Kiwanis will serve as master of ceremonies for the service. The Boardman Spartan Marching Band will march in the parade and provide music for the service. In the event of rain, the service will be inside the auditorium.

CANFIELD: 98th annual Canfield Memorial Day services, 10 a.m., Monday at the gazebo on the Canfield Village Green, Routes 224 and 46. Col. Joe Janik of the US Air Force will speak before a procession at the Canfield East Cemetery for a ceremony honoring deceased Canfield veterans. Participants then will return to the Canfield War Vets Museum for a final ceremony. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to be collected and donated to area veterans in need. Dropoff points will be near the gazebo, in front of Canfield Township Hall, 21 S. Broad St.

ELLSWORTH: Memorial service, 11 a.m. Sunday, VFW Post 9571, 11397 Ellsworth Road. The speaker will be Mayor Richard Duffett of Canfield, former Navy surface warfare officer. Patriotic music will be provided by the Western Reserve High School band. Following the service, two trees will be dedicated, one in memory of Louis T. Cannatti, Army Korean conflict veteran, and the other in memory of past VFW Post 9571 members. Following the tree dedication, a parade will commence, leading to Ellsworth Cemetery, where military honors will be rendered.

NEW MIDDLETOWN: Memorial Day parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, from the old elementary school to the high school. There will be a service at the Veterans Memorial following the parade.

NORTH JACKSON: Memorial Day parade and ceremony, 9 a.m. Monday, parade will begin at the Vietnam Memorial at the Jackson-Milton Community Stadium, 10748 Mahoning Ave., and proceed to the North Jackson Cemetery on state Route 45. The parade marshall will be Steve Gondol, township trustee and veteran of the US Army. Veterans and family members of current service members are encouraged to wear something signifying their branch of service.

POLAND: Grave decoration, 9 a.m. Saturday, Historic Poland Riverside Cemetery, 110 Riverside Drive. Members of American Legion Mahoning Valley Post 15, American Legion Auxiliary Mahoning Valley Unit 15, and Sons of The American Legion Mahoning Valley Squadron 15 will be joined by local Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Cub Scouts to place flags on the graves of United States Military Veterans.

POLAND: 47th annual Memorial Day parade and ceremonies, Monday. The opening ceremony will take place at 9:15 a.m. at the American Legion Mahoning Valley Post 15 War Memorial, 35 Cortland St. There also will be a brief ceremony on the Main Street Bridge to honor those lost at sea. The parade will begin at 10 a.m., from the American Legion Mahoning Valley Post 15 and will end at Riverside Cemetery, 110 Riverside Drive. Drivers who own motorcycles, classic cars or convertibles are invited to ride in the parade. To participate, call 330-565-5333.

YOUNGSTOWN: Memorial Day service, 11 a.m. Monday, Catholic War Veterans Post 1292, 609 Steel St.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

BROOKFIELD: Memorial Day procession and ceremony, 10 a.m. Monday. The procession will begin on Grove St., proceed west to the Center Green, south along state Route 7 into the cemetery, and conclude at the Veterans Memorial. The service will begin at approximately 10:20 a.m. The speaker will be James Cardamon. Veterans and community groups are invited to participate in the procession and attend the service.

GIRARD: Memorial Day services, 11 a.m. Monday at the Girard Liberty Union Cemetery, 950 N. State St. The Rev. Rhonda Gallagher of Trinity Lutheran Church will give the invocation and benediction. Boy Scout Troop 40 will raise the flag while the National Anthem is played by the Girard High School band. Girard High School valedictorians Austin O’Hara, Alexis Owens, Angelica Park, Kathryn Sharples, Joshua Shepley, Kevin Sobonsky and Madeline Stears will deliver the Gettysburg Address. Short bios of deceased veterans will be given by Girard High School class presidents Dante Byrne, 9th grade; Elena Scirocco, 10th grade; Ciara Taylor, 11th grade; and Joshua Shedley, 12th grade. The service will end with placing of a wreath with rifle salute by the Girard Veterans Council honor guard, with Taps and Amazing Gracy by bagpiper Leslie Kloc.

HOWLAND: Memorial Day service: 10 a.m. Monday, Howland Township Cemetery on state Route 46. The Howland American Legion Post 700 will conduct the service. The guest speaker will be Mike Wilson, as President William McKinley. Peyton Celeste from Pittsburgh will sing the National Anthem. Following the service, the American Legion Post 700 will host an open house at 8273 High St.

MECCA: Mosquito Lake Chase 5K run and 1-mile fun run/walk, 9 a.m., Monday, Maplewood High School, 2414 Greenville Road NE. Proceeds are dedicated to the Oscar Grant Scholarship Fund and other Maplewood Running Rockets activities. Entry is $18 if pre-registered, $20 on race day. Shirts are available to the first 100 participants.

MINERAL RIDGE: Memorial Day ceremony, 2 p.m. Monday, Kerr Cemetery, 1240 Salt Springs Road, hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4192.

MERCER COUNTY

MERCER, PA.: “Mercer Memorial Day 500,” Monday. 500 flags will surround the town, plus hero banners in honor of area veterans. 8 a.m., veteran breakfast and 5K registration; 8:30 a.m., 5K race; 9 a.m., Chris Higbee performs; 9:30 a.m., ceremony for honorees; 10 a.m., Chris Higbee performs again; 10:30 a.m., ceremony at Old Mercer Graveyard; 11 a.m., parade begins down Pitt Street; ceremony at the Citizen’s Cemetery to follow.

SHARON, PA.: National Button Accordion Festival, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, 12:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday. There will be a Memorial Day program Sunday. For information, visit www.nationalbuttonaccordionfestival.com.