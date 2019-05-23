Liberty trustees approve road paving contract
Staff report
LIBERTY
Trustees unanimously approved a contract for the 2019 resurfacing program with R T Vernal Paving, based in North Lima, at a cost of $1,469,761 at a trustee meeting this week.
Work will not begin until the agreement with the Ohio Public Works Commission is in place, which is expected the first week of July.
Trustees secured a $1,625,000 zero-percent interest loan plus a $75,000 grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission for road resurfacing and maintenance projects.
Through that funding, portions of Klines, Northlawn, Logan Arms, Wildfern, East Arms, Green Acres and Country Club drives; Pinecrest, Sampson, Keefer and Cardinal roads; Catherine, Laurel and East Montrose streets; Virginia Trail, Northgate and Trumbull avenues and Fifth Avenue Extension will be repaved this year.
Also at the meeting, trustees approved a five-year, 1.5-mill renewal fire levy for the general election ballot that will generate about $314,494 annually for day-to-day operations of the fire department.
Two part-time road department employees, Robert Kondzich and Sean O’Nora, were hired at $11.83 per hour and a part-time seasonal park employee was hired at $9.50 per hour.
