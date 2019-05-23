Girard hires 3 alums for top high school jobs
GIRARD — The Girard school board approved hiring three Girard High School alumni as principal, assistant principal and special education director at a school board meeting today.
The board also officially accepted the resignations of William Ryser, high school principal and William Christofil, high school assistant principal.
Replacing Ryser as Girard High School Principal is Bryan O’Hara. He previously served as the Trumbull County Educational Service Center’s director of curriculum and instruction.
Replacing Christofil as the principal’s assistant is John Cardiero. He previously served as an assistant principal at Liberty High School.
Salaries for these positions are under negotiation.
O’ Hara is contracted from Aug. 1, 2019 to July 31. 2024 and Cardiero is contracted from Aug. 1, 2019 to July 31, 2021.
Sam Caputo will be stepping in as the special education director. He is contracted from Aug. 1, 2019 to July 31, 2021 and will be paid $80,000 annually.
