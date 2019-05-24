Father gets 30 to life after guilty plea

By JOE GORMAN

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Marc Flora did not answer the question on everyone’s minds: Why did he stab his 1-year-old daughter Jane to death with a hunting knife last August?

In fact Flora, 30, of Campbell, had nothing to say Thursday just before he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison, minutes after pleading guilty before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum to aggravated murder.

But Judge Krichbaum, who is never short of words, had plenty to say.

“Pure evil,” the judge said. “This is Michael Myers kind of stuff,” he added, referencing a horror film villain.

“I’m almost speechless of the horror that occured here,” the judge said. “This is unforgivable.”

Flora pleaded guilty to stabbing the girl to death Aug. 1 in their Penhale Avenue home in Campbell. He then called police and admitted he killed her.

Officers found him covered in blood and found the baby also covered in blood on a changing table. Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin said the type of knife used to kill Jane Flora is the kind hunters use to gut animals.

She said she offered the plea because Flora accepted responsibility and spared family members a trial.

His lawyer, Doug Taylor, said he had no explanation for the crime and called it a “tragedy.” He did say his client has mental health issues that began in childhood when a family friend slipped him LSD and other psychedelic drugs.

Two evaluations were made to determine if Flora is sane. The first evaluation found he is not, but a second evaluation found he is sane. Prosecutors opposed a third evaluation, saying that the second evaluation was more complete than the first one and Flora was able to be observed round the clock. Judge Krichbaum agreed with them.

The child’s mother did not speak but an uncle did, thanking the judge and the court for making sure Flora was held accountable.

Judge Krichbaum said he was confused why the case was never indicted as a capital case by a grand jury, but he said he understood why prosecutors decided to make the plea offer. Judge Krichbaum also said he is sure Flora will never be released from prison even though he is eligible for parole in 30 years.

“Personally, life without parole is too nice for you,” the judge said.