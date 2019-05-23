Court stays suspension for attorney
Staff report
COLUMBUS
The Ohio Supreme Court suspended city attorney James Vivo’s law license for six months – all of which was stayed – after finding he handled bankruptcy proceedings with “incompetence and neglect.”
The Mahoning County Bar Association filed the initial complaint with the court’s Board of Professional Conduct in May 2018. The court issued an opinion Tuesday, according to court filings.
When representing a client in bankruptcy proceedings in 2013, Vivo and his client reportedly withheld information from a trustee regarding finances the client had discharged and gifted to family members. But the court found Vivo’s strategy of denying the discharge “would render the debts scheduled permanently nondischargeable, which was contrary to [the client’s] desired outcome.”
After Vivo did not respond to a default judgment motion in the case, it was denied, and Vivo never told the client, though the client repeatedly inquired about it, according to the complaint.
In October 2016, Vivo filed another bankruptcy petition, unbeknownst to that client, which was dismissed on the same grounds. Vivo also did not file a response to judgment, the complaint states.
Justices stayed the suspension of Vivo’s license on conditions he complete six hours of continuing legal education on law office management, the opinion reads. He was also placed on one year of monitored probation.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 1, 2012 12:05 a.m.
Court suspends license of Warren lawyer John Large
- May 1, 2015 midnight
Warren attorney placed on one year of probation for violations
- April 30, 2015 9:55 p.m.
Atty. Yakubek placed on monitored probation for failing to handle clients' cases
- September 27, 2010 12:07 a.m.
Attorney’s law license suspended
- February 24, 2006 midnight
State Supreme Court hears Olivito case
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.