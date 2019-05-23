Bond set for former YSU football player

YOUNGSTOWN

Bond has been set at 10 percent of $5,000 for a former Youngstown State University football player accused of fondling a woman May 13.

Judge Renee DiSalvo set the bond for Lamont Ragland, 21, who was arraigned in municipal court Wednesday on a fourth-degree felony charge of gross sexual imposition for an incident at the University Edge apartments.

The court’s pretrial services program recommended no bond, but Judge DiSalvo not only gave Ragland a bond, but also ordered he be placed on electronically monitored house arrest if he posts bond.

Ragland, who has no prior criminal record, was arrested by university police Tuesday after they filed a complaint Monday in municipal court.

Fire dept. seeks order against Wagon Wheel

BOARDMAN

Boardman Fire Department requested a temporary restraining order against the Wagon Wheel Motel on Market Street, said fire Chief Mark Pitzer.

He will present his case to Judge John M. Durkin at a hearing at 9 a.m. today.

After the fire department found safety violations during an inspection March 28, the owners of Wagon Wheel did not make the necessary repairs.

Pitzer said that, as a result, it is not safe for people who stay there.

Manufacturing camps

YOUNGSTOWN

For the seventh-straight year, the office of U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Cleveland Democrat, will work with businesses, educators and community leaders to host summer manufacturing camps throughout the state to help young people learn about manufacturing jobs.

The camps in Mahoning County are scheduled for June 17-21 and June 24-28. In Trumbull County, it is July 8-12.

To find out more about the camps, parents can go to www.brown.senate.gov/summer-manufacturing-camps.

Annual Blessing of Animals set for Sunday

BOARDMAN

St. James Episcopal Church, 7640 Glenwood Ave., will host its 13th annual Blessing of Animals at 2 p.m. Sunday.

All animals are welcome. Dogs must be on leashes and cats in carriers. Owners of animals who do not travel well are welcome to bring photos of their pets to be blessed. Each animal will receive an individual blessing.

For information, contact the church office at 330-758-2727 or email office@stjamesboardman.com.

House Bill 103

COLUMBUS

State Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan, D-58, of Youngstown, joined members of the Alliance for Congregational Transformation Influencing Our Neighborhoods and the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. in Columbus on Tuesday to advocate for House Bill 103, called the Fair Lending Through Land Contracts Act.

The bill is sponsored by Reps. Lepore-Hagan and Don Manning, R-59, of New Middletown, and would strengthen protections for Ohioans who are purchasing homes using land installment contracts. Nearly 30 supporters from the activist organizations attended the House Civil Justice Committee meeting to testify in support of the bill.

Girard road closure

GIRARD

The Trumbull County Engineer’s office will close East Liberty Street between state Route 422 and Marshall Road from 8 p.m. to midnight July 16 for the Mount Carmel Festival fireworks presentation.

Recommended detour routes are South on state Route 422; West on state Route 80; Northwest on Salt Springs-Youngstown Road; or Northeast on West Liberty Street.

Official: Trailer will reduce risk of injuries

WARREN

The purchase of a new valve maintenance trailer will reduce the risk of back injuries to Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer employees, said Richard Jackson on Wednesday after county commissioners approved advertising for bids. The vehicle will be used for county water districts.

“The employees had to get into the hole where the valve is to turn it and there were back injuries as a result,” said Jackson, who is also director of risk management. “It was very difficult.”

Jackson said he expects the trailer to cost “from $70,000 to $80,000.” He said $36,000 will be provided from worker compensation funds and the balance from federal and sanitary funding sources.

Road closures

Thompson Clark Road just south of Barb Road in Bristol Township will be closed for culvert replacement May 29-31. The recommended detour route is west on state Route 88, north on state Route 45, east on Hyde Oakfield Road.

Orangeville Kinsman Road in Kinsman Township just south of Kinsman Nickerson Road will be closed for culvert replacement from June 3-7. The recommended detour route is west on state Route 88, north on state Route 7, east on Kinsman Nickerson Road.