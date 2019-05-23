Births


May 23, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Lydia Velez and Atravius Holmes, Campbell, boy, May 8.

Ryan and Jill McCullough, East Palestine, boy, May 21.

Tara Matts and Matthew Stacey, East Liverpool, boy, May 21.

Ian and Rachel Pethtel, Struthers, boy, May 21.

Robert and Amanda Diodati Everly, Andover, girl, May 21.

Dashay Williams and Jonathan Perez, Youngstown, boy, May 21.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Zachary and Ashle Potter, Cortland, girl, May 20.

Samantha Workman and Andrew Mason, Warren, girl, May 20.

More like this from vindy.com

  • November 8, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • May 2, 2012 midnight

    Births

  • May 23, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • October 23, 2018 midnight

    Births

  • October 22, 2016 midnight

    Births

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$609000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$649500


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000