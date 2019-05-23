Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Lydia Velez and Atravius Holmes, Campbell, boy, May 8.
Ryan and Jill McCullough, East Palestine, boy, May 21.
Tara Matts and Matthew Stacey, East Liverpool, boy, May 21.
Ian and Rachel Pethtel, Struthers, boy, May 21.
Robert and Amanda Diodati Everly, Andover, girl, May 21.
Dashay Williams and Jonathan Perez, Youngstown, boy, May 21.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Zachary and Ashle Potter, Cortland, girl, May 20.
Samantha Workman and Andrew Mason, Warren, girl, May 20.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.