Bills would address pay parity in the National Guard and Reserves
WASHINGTON
U.S. Reps. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, and Steven Palazzo, a Mississippi Republican, introduced bills today to address pay parity in the National Guard and Reserves. Ryan and Palazzo are co-chairmen of House National Guard and Reserve Caucus.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 24, 2019 2:43 p.m.
Ryan is co-chairman of the House National Guard and Reserve Caucus
- February 1, 2019 12:24 p.m.
US Rep. Tim Ryan co-sponsors jobs bill for Guard members, Reservists
- January 25, 2019 midnight
METRO DIGEST
- February 2, 2019 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST
- December 19, 2012 1:45 p.m.
Defense bill addresses Ohio Air Guard bases
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.