Agenda Friday


May 23, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Agenda Friday

Newton Falls Exempted Village Schools board of education, 7 a.m., special meeting to consider acceptance of an employee’s resignation, board room, junior high school, 907 Milton Blvd., Newton Falls.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.

