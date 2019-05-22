Former YSU player to be arraigned

Arraignment set today

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A fourth-degree felony charge of gross sexual imposition was filed Monday against a former Youngstown State University football player.

Lamont Ragland III, 21, is being held in the Mahoning County jail. He is expected to be arraigned today.

Court files say the incident happened May 13 but provided no other information.

The charge was filed by university police.

Ragland was a former defensive lineman who graduated in 2018, according to Vindicator files.

A police report said the woman saw Ragland about 9:30 p.m. May 13 in the parking lot of the University Edge on Rayen Avenue and he asked if he could “borrow some sugar.” He told her he wanted it for some “ice tea.”

Reports did not say how the two knew each other.

The woman agreed and allowed Ragland in her apartment and went into her kitchen. He followed her and began fondling her, telling her “that’s not the kind of sugar I wanted,” reports said.

Reports said the woman rebuffed him and opened her roommate’s door and Ragland left.

Just after midnight May 14, she made a report with a university police officer, reports said.

Ragland was interviewed and admitted kissing and touching the woman but said he stopped when she was not interested.

Ragland is a native of Dayton, according to the university’s 2018 football media guide. Ragland had just completed his senior season at YSU. He appeared in all 11 games in the 2018 season with one start at defensive tackle. He had nine tackles.

In March, he worked with the team as an unpaid undergraduate assistant.