youngstown board of zoning appeals Firm seeks to scale back parking spaces at Campus Lofts property

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The architecture firm developing a new housing complex for an estimated 185 Youngstown State University students now says it won’t come with commensurate parking.

Kevin Willis of Strollo Architects of Youngstown met Tuesday afternoon with the city’s board of zoning appeals on several proposed variances for the $10 million Campus Lofts LLC property planned for the block at 235 Wick Ave. The only variance board members didn’t approve for recommendation to city council would have allowed the firm to scale back plans for 95 new parking spaces to only 12.

Board member and city Law Director Jeff Limbian said the board needs more time to review the proposal.

Neighbors to the proposed site told the board they’re concerned the plans would lead to improper parkers – even more than there already are.

The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County’s main branch is one such neighbor, said Executive Director Aimee Fifarek.

“YSU has informed me they have adequate parking for all students. ... But I do know human nature. Convenience is paramount,” she said.

The Rev. Gayle Cantinella of St. John’s Episcopal Church along Wick Avenue said the church has a 47-space parking lot.

“On a good day, 20 of those are taken by students who have no reason to be parking there. ... We don’t have the staff to manage that,” she said. “I’m very worried about what’s going to happen when another 185 students want to park conveniently.”

Willis told The Vindicator in March the firm expected to start construction next month – and finish by July 2020 – but warned board members Tuesday the timetable could be delayed if made to wait until the next zoning board meeting.

“You’re almost backing us into a corner here,” said Chuck Shasho, city public works director.

A motion to approve all variances except the parking passed, though two board members dissented. The approved variances remove the rear yard setback, eliminate the stoop and arcade front facade requirement, reduce the number of street entrances and eliminate a windowless facade requirement.