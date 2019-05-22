Wednesday's prep tournament results
BASEBALL
Division II district final at Cene Park, Struthers
Canfield vs. Poland, 8:10 p.m.
Division III district final at Cene Park, Struthers
Canton Central Catholic 8, South Range 6 (F)
Division III district final at Waddell Park, Niles
Edgewood 10, Champion 5 (F)
SOFTBALL
Division II regional semifinal at Akron Firestone Stadium
Poland 6, Field 5 (F)
Division III regional semifinal at Massillon Washington High School
Champion 14, South Range 0 (F)
GIRLS LACROSSE
Divison II, Region 6 semifinal
Hawken 9, Canfield 5 (F)
