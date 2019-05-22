Wednesday's prep tournament results


By Vindy Staff | May 22, 2019 at 7:55p.m.

BASEBALL

Division II district final at Cene Park, Struthers

Canfield vs. Poland, 8:10 p.m.

Division III district final at Cene Park, Struthers

Canton Central Catholic 8, South Range 6 (F)

Division III district final at Waddell Park, Niles

Edgewood 10, Champion 5 (F)

SOFTBALL

Division II regional semifinal at Akron Firestone Stadium

Poland 6, Field 5 (F)

Division III regional semifinal at Massillon Washington High School

Champion 14, South Range 0 (F)

GIRLS LACROSSE

Divison II, Region 6 semifinal

Hawken 9, Canfield 5 (F)

