Two men face charges after Youngstown cops recover guns, pot, cash

YOUNGSTOWN — Officers on patrol about 5:35 p.m. Tuesday at Hillman Street and Marion Avenue followed a gunshot sensor call on their cell phones to the 500 block of Sherwood Avenue where they found five guns, more than 21 bags of marijuana and more than $4,000 in cash.

When officers arrived, a large crowd of men scattered, reports said. Backup was called and two men, Damarius Jones, 21, and Kaevon Green, 24, were caught.

When police searched Jones they found marijuana, along with $4,180, reports said.

Officers searched the rear yards where the men were running and found two 9mm handguns and several bags of marijuana.

Police also searched a vacant house and found two more 9mm handguns and a .38-caliber revolver.

Jones was arrested on drug trafficking charges and taken to the Mahoning County jail. Green was cited for obstructing official business and released at the scene with a court date.