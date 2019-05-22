Surplus food/clothing
Surplus food/clothing
Price Memorial AME Zion Church, 920 Dryden Ave., Youngstown. Food giveaway 10 a.m. to noon Thursday. Participants should bring bags and proper identification.
Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 27, 2018 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- February 25, 2010 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- July 14, 2016 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- January 27, 2011 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- August 24, 2011 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.