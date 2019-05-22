Surplus food/clothing


Surplus food/clothing

Price Memorial AME Zion Church, 920 Dryden Ave., Youngstown. Food giveaway 10 a.m. to noon Thursday. Participants should bring bags and proper identification.

Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.

