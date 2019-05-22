Summer Fun - Your guide to the season's festivals and fairs

SUMMER FESTIVAL

& FAIRS

MAY 22-25

East Palestine Street Fair, downtown East Palestine, from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday.

MAY 24-26

Dulci-More Dulcimer Festival, BSA Camp McKinley, 37748 Furnace Road, Lisbon. Begins at 5 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

MAY 25

InQlusion, an LGBTQ-themed pop culture fest, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 505 Gypsy Lane, Youngstown. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12. For information, go to inqlusion.org.

MAY 26

Taste of Serbia food fair, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 65 S. Keel Road, Hermitage, Pa.

MAY 28

Southside Summer Experience, 5 to 8 p.m., Metro Assembly, 2530 South Ave., Youngstown. Featuring free food, music, games, a video game truck, animal rides, a bounce house and a library van.

JUNE 2

Riverfest 2019, noon to 5 p.m., B&O Station, 530 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown. Hosted by Friends of the Mahoning River. Environmental exhibitions, free canoe and kayak rides, music, concessions, children’s activities and a free show by Jungle Terry at 1 p.m.

Howard F. Everett Memorial Car, Truck & Cycle Show, 2 to 5 p.m., Copper Penny Lodge, 4275 Warren Sharon Road, Vienna. Registration fee is $10. Concessions will be available. For information, call Jack at 330-219-7131 or Bill at 330-360-1666.

Gathering in the Grapes car show, Signups start at 10 a.m. Showtime is noon to 4 p.m., Mastropietro Winery, 14558 Ellsworth Road, Berlin Center. Featuring D.J. Big Rick, food, door prizes, trophies, kids choice, ladies pavilion, 50/50 raffle, basket auction, goodie bags and dash plaques. Pre-registration is $10 per car. For information, call Jo at 330-652-0705.

JUNE 5

Southside Summer Experience, 5 to 8 p.m., Horizon Science Academy, 3403 Southern Blvd., Youngstown. Featuring free food, music, games, a video game truck, animal rides, a bounce house and a library van.

JUNE 6–9

Immaculate Heart of Mary, 4490 Norquest Blvd., Austintown, parish festival, 6 to 11 p.m. Featuring rides, wheel games, dessert booth, lemon shakes, desserts, coffee, a kids zone and a 50/50 drawing each night. There will be a free “Kid’s Dash” Thursday at 7 p.m., followed by a 5K run with a $10 entry fee. Registration for both events begins at 5 p.m. A rummage sale will take place in the parish center from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Bingo will be in the parish center 6 to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Music from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., featuring Rex Tanneri Band on Thursday, Roadwork on Friday, Guys Without Ties on Saturday and Second Shift Band on Sunday.

Salem Super Cruise. This festival features live music and food, and is highlighted by nightly muscle cruise through downtown Salem; salemsupercruise.com.

JUNE 7–8

Donut Daze Festival, New Wilmington, Pa.; 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, and Tour de Donut bike tour, 8 a.m. Saturday, downtown New Wilmington, Pa.

JUNE 7–9

African-American Achievers Festival, Warren. A parade, vendors and more on Courthouse Square in downtown Warren. Go to tcaaaa.com.

JUNE 12-15

St. Nicholas-Christ Our Savior Parish Festival, 764 Fifth St., Struthers. Admission is $2 for adults, $1 for seniors and children 12 and under enter for free, Children’s night (June 12) includes discounted ride tickets, Joko the Clown, and music by Where’s Winona Now? from 8 to 10 p.m. Del Sinchak Polka Band will play from 6 to 10 p.m. June 13, Highland Rose will play at 7 p.m. June 14 and Haymaker will play at 7 p.m. June 15. June 15 is craft beer night sponsored by State Line Brewers Guild and Casual Pint. Bands are sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council 4471. For information, visit cosparish.org.

JUNE 12-15

Southside Summer Experience, 5 to 8 p.m., Homestead Park, 829 E. Dewey Ave., Youngstown. Featuring free food, music, a video game truck, a bounce house and a library van.

JUNE 14

Mission Night Market, 6 to 10 p.m., Huntington Place plaza, 1393 Boardman-Canfield Road, Boardman. Featuring local makers, crafters and growers. Food, drink and live entertainment will be available. Pet friendly.

JUNE 14-15

Simply Slavic Festival, 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to midnight Saturday, East Federal Street, downtown Youngstown. Featuring the Chardon Polka Band, Slavic food trucks and the Slavic beer garden. Visit simplyslavic.org or call 330-503-9874 for information.

JUNE 15-16

Strawberry Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., White House Fruit Farm, 9249 Youngstown-Salem Road, Canfield. Desserts, drinks, fresh berries, music and more. Pick your own (weather permitting).

JUNE 17

Youngstown Lions Club annual Turtle Derby, 6:30 p.m., E. Water St., Lowellville. For information, email ytownmetz@gmail.com.

JUNE 18-22

Sharpsville Community Carnival, 5 to 11 p.m., Thelma’s Sports Nook, 285 High St., Sharpsville, Pa. Featuring traditional carnival rides and games, food booths, live entertainment and a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Friday. Free admission. Single ride tickets are $1, all day ride wristbands are $20. For information, call Shannon Jewell at 724-962-7493.

JUNE 19

Southside Summer Experience, 5 to 8 p.m., Banner Supply, 2801 Market St., Youngstown. Featuring free food, music, games, a video game truck, animal rides, a bounce house and a library van.

JUNE 20-23

St. Christine Parish Festival, South Schenley Avenue at Canfield Road, Youngstown. Hourse are 6-11 p.m. June 20 and 21 and 4-11 p.m. June 22 and 23. Food, rides, raffles, bingo and music in the beer tent.

JUNE 20-23

St. Jude/Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 180 Seventh St., Columbiana, 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 3 to 10 p.m. Sunday; Bingo Friday through Sunday, 6 to 9 p.m.; Thursday night is Veteran’s Night; live bands nightly. Thursday night features Sounds Around Town 6 to 9:30 p.m.; Friday, Guys Without Ties 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, Manhattan Band 6 to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, Kevin Lawson 3 to 5 p.m. and Dominic Tocco & Brotherhood 6 to 9:30 p.m. Food, games, rides, concessions and raffles. A $5,000 giveaway will take place Sunday. Free admission; ololstj.org.

JUNE 21-23

Ohio Viking Festival, Trumbull Faigrounds, 899 Everett Cortland Hull Road, Cortland. Go to vikingfestivalohio.com.

JUNE 25-29

Ohio Chatauqua, 6:30 p.m., 303 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren. Each evening will start with a musical performance, followed by a living history performance. Free and open to the public. For information, call the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library at 330-399-8807, ext. 128, or visit ohiohumanities.org/ohio-chatauqua/warren-2019/.

JUNE 27

Southside Summer Experience, 5 to 8 p.m., the corner of Erie Street and Judson Avenue, Youngstown. Featuring free food, music, a bounce house and a library van.

JUNE 27-30

Ribs-N-Rock Festival, noon, Southern Park Mall parking lot, 7401 Market St., Boardman. Featuring The Clarks, Hinder, Scott Stapp of Creed and Red Wanting Blue. Admission is $7, kids 10 and under get in free. For information, visit ribsnrock.com.

JUNE 28-29

Celebrate Poland at Village Hall, 308 S. Main St., Poland. Featuring fireworks, live music, a craft show, Poland Idol singing contest, police and firemen softball game, bounce houses, food vendors, a parade, Chalk It Up sidewalk art and more.

JUNE 29

Youngstown Pride Festival, downtown Youngstown.

JUNE 30

Harry Stevens Hot Dog Day, downtown Niles, noon to 9 p.m. For information, call 330-720-1297.

JULY 5-7

Hot Rod Supernationals, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Canfield Fairgrounds. Thousands of hot rods, muscle cars, vintage vehicles and more will be on hand for this annual automotive festival that culminates in a nightly cruise. Go to supernats.com for ticket info.

JULY 5-7

Mesopotamia Ox Roast and Antique Market, annual festival at the intersection of routes 534 and 87; go to mespofire.com.

JULY 6

Southside Summer Experience, 5 to 8 p.m., 356 E. Philadelphia Ave., Youngstown. Featuring free food, music and a bounce house.

JULY 6-7

Youngstown Comic Con 2019, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Covelli Centre, 229 E. Front St., Youngstown. Comic, toy and art convention.

JULY 7

Shenango Valley Corvette Club’s 13th annual Corvette & classic car show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Greenwood Hubbard Chevrolet, 2635 N. Main St., Hubbard. Free T-shirt with pre-registration. Cost for registration is $10. For information, email karguy6@yahoo.com or visit shenangovalleycorvetteclub.com.

JULY 7-14

Trumbull County Fair, 899 Everett Hull Road, Cortland. Rides, food vendors, games and grandstand shows, including Northern Whiskey. Beer sales inside the grandstands. Dave Martin’s Bullride Mania rodeo from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 12. Demo Derby from 5 to 8 p.m. July 14. Go to trumbullcountyfair.com for information.

JULY 11

Southside Summer Experience, 5 to 8 p.m., rear lot, 619 E. Indianola Ave., Youngstown. Featuring free food, music, a video game truck, animal rides and a bounce house.

JULY 11-14

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Summerfest, 220 N. Walnut St., Youngstown, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Greek food, music, dancing and memorabilia. Free and open to the public.

JULY 12

Mission Night Market, 6 to 10 p.m., Huntington Place plaza, 1393 Boardman-Canfield Road, Boardman. Featuring local makers, crafters and growers. Food, drink and live entertainment will be available. Pet friendly. Proceeds benefit the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

JULY 13

Valley Summer Fest and race car show, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Bailey Park, 2035 Knapp Ave., Youngstown. Featuring drag racing cars, 25 bands, cards and chess tournaments, children’s games, food and vendors. Free admission. For information, visit valleyfestandcars.com.

JULY 13-14

YSU Summer Festival of the Arts, a curated arts and entertainment festival on and around the campus of Youngstown State University. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Full slate of music and dance performances, and ethnic food. Free admission. Go to ysu.edu/sfa for information.

JULY 14

Red Neck Regatta at Shillings Tavern, noon, Berlin Center. Live music, food.

Holy Apostle Parish (Sts. Peter and Paul and St. Stephen of Hungary) Parish Picnic, noon to 6 p.m., St. Anne’s Church Hall, Kirk Road, Austintown. Event features Del Sinchak Polka Band and ethnic food. For information, call 330-743-1905.

JULY 17

Southside Summer Experience, 5 to 8 p.m., King’s Court, 3229 South Ave., Youngstown. Featuring free food, music, a video game truck, animal rides, a bounce house and a library van.

JULY 17-20

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society Italian festival, 102 Washington St., Lowellville. Games, music and the Baby Doll Dance every night. Call 330-536-8203 or go to mtcarmelclub.com for information.

JULY 17-21

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church festival, 381 Robbins Ave., Niles. Open each day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch, and again from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. each evening. Food, bocce, games and more. Go to mountcarmelniles.com for information.

JULY 19-20

Columbiana Wine Festival, Town Center at Firestone Farms, 101 Town Center Ave., Columbiana. For information, call 330-482-2282 or visit tourcolumbiana.com.

JULY 20

Butterfly Festival, 1 to 4 p.m., Southside Community Garden, corner of Williamson and Erie, Youngstown. Feed butterflies in an enclosed area and learn about butterflies. Music, food.

JULY 20-21

Blues Berry Bash, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., White House Fruit Farm, 9249 Youngstown-Salem Road, Canfield. Featuring blueberry treats and blues music. Pick your own blueberries (weather permitting).

JULY 22

Southside Summer Experience, 5 to 8 p.m., the corner of Ravenwood Avenue and Southern Boulevard, Youngstown. Featuring free food, music, a video game truck, animal rides, a bounce house and a library van.

JULY 24-28

St. Demetrios church festival, 429 High St. NE, Warren. Go to warrenohiostdemetrios.org for hours and information.

JULY 25-28

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Italian Festival, Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown. Games, food, a basket raffle, nonstop entertainment; 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 1 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Go to olmcsta.com for information.

JULY 25-29

St Demetrios Greek Festival, 4-10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday; 4 p.m.-midnight Friday, Saturday; 1-10 p.m. Sunday. St Demetrios Community Center, 3223 Atlantic St., Warren. Free admission. Ethnic food and pastries, music, dancing, rides, games and entertainment.

JULY 27

Car & Motorcycle Show, 1 to 3 p.m., Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge, 3379 Main St., Mineral Ridge. Registration is free and will begin at 12:30 p.m. for information, call 330-652-9901.

WaterFire, downtown Sharon, Pa. Family-oriented cultural and entertainment festival. Artisans, live music, food vendors, brazier lighting ceremony on the Shenango River at dusk. Go to waterfiresharonpa.org.

JULY 28

Lake Milton Ski Club presents Poker Run, noon, Harry Meshel Park, Lake Milton.

Serbian Day of Youngstown, Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, 39 Laird Ave., Youngstown, noon to 9 p.m. There will be a variety of traditional foods for sale, live music, and games for children. For information, call Mike Andjelkovich at 330-550-6628.

JULY 29-AUG. 4

Columbiana County Fair, 225 Lee Ave., Lisbon, with rides, entertainment, vendors, and family fun. For a complete list of entertainment, hours and pricing, visit columbianacountyfair.org.

JULY 31

Southside Summer Experience, 5 to 8 p.m., the corner of Brooklyn Avenue and Southern Boulevard, Youngstown. Featuring free fish, music, a video game truck, animal rides, a bounce house and a library van.

AUG. 1-4

St. Patrick Parish Festival, 357 Main St., Hubbard, 8 to 11 p.m. Aug. 1-3; 3 to 11 p.m. Aug. 4. Free admission. Live entertainment. 5K race Saturday; raffles, food, games, contests, homemade wine, hot peppers and more. To purchase tickets or view entertainment schedule, go to saintpatsfestival.com.

AUG. 2-4

Greater Youngstown Italian Fest, downtown Youngstown, Friday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday 1 to 11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Attractions include more than four city blocks of entertainment, more than 40 Italian restaurants and food vendors, large tents for comfort, more than two dozen retail craft vendors, Miss Italian Fest beauty pageant, Little King and Queen pageant, a morra tournament, festival store for mementos, auction basket tent, pasta eating contest, homemade wine and beer contest and a grand raffle at 10:45 p.m. Sunday. For information, visityoungstownitalianfest.org or call 330-501-3171.

Twins Day Festival, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to dusk Saturday; 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Chamberlain Park, 10260 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg. This festival draws thousands of twins and multiples from around the world. Features a parade, entertainment, contests, talent show, research area and fireworks.

AUG. 3

Lake Milton Association presents Party at the Beach, 5 to 11 p.m.; DJ Carl Severino, 5 to 7 p.m.; Cin City & the Saints, 7 to 11 p.m. Food, drinks, live music. $5 adults, $1 children. Lake Milton Amphitheatre, Lake Milton State Park, 2323 Grandview Road.

AUG. 4

The Ernie Hall Aviation Museum’s “Wings & Wheels,” 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sloas Airfield, 4033 N. River Road, Warren. Featuring cars, airplanes, food and music. For information, visit erniehallaviationmuseum.org.

Hungarian Day, 1 to 5 p.m., Aut Mori Hall, 563 Belle Vista Ave., Youngstown. Free admission. Event includes music, ethnic food, chicken paprikash dinners available with advance order at 330-549-2935.

AUG. 8

Southside Summer Experience, 5 to 8 p.m., Boys & Girls Club, 2105 Oak Hill Ave., Youngstown. Featuring free food, music, a video game truck, animal rides, a bounce house and a library van.

AUG. 8-11

Warren Italian Fest, 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Courthouse Square, Warren, $3 admission. Go to warrenitalianfestival.com for information.

AUG. 9

Mission Night Market, 6 to 10 p.m., Huntington Place plaza, 1393 Boardman-Canfield Road, Boardman. Featuring local makers, crafters and growers. Food, drink and live entertainment will be available. Pet friendly.

AUG. 9-11

Rockabilly Ruckus, Friday noon to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Trumbull County Fairgrounds, 899 Everett Hull Road, Cortland. Featuring a pre-1979 car show, car cruise, vintage dirt track racing, bands, open track, pinup girl contest, junior greaser contest, panel jam charity auction, interactive art circus tent, American Motor Drome Co. Wall of Death Motorcycle Thrill Show, food and more. Cost is $10 per day or $20 for a weekend pass. Children 10 and under enter free. For information, visit rockabillyruckus.com.

AUG. 10

Miskito Lake Pirate Festival, Mosquito Lake state park, off state Route 305 in Bazetta. Go to mosquitolakemarina.com.

AUG. 10

Lake Milton Women’s League presents Lake Milton Arts & Crafts at the Beach, Waterfront Art Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lake Milton State Park, 2323 Grandview Road, Craig Beach. For information, call Lynn at 330-717-1226.

AUG. 10-11

Brookfield United Methodist Church Summer Fest, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. On the Green in Brookfield, state Route 7. Parade, games, food/craft vendors, car cruise and pet parade, crafts for children.

AUG. 10-11, 17-18, 24-25

Shaker Woods Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Shaker Woods Grounds, 44337 County Line Road, Columbiana, 330-482-0214. Features more than 200 craftspeople in period costume, and doing demonstrations. Go to shakerwoods.com.

AUG. 15-18

Brier Hill Italian Festival, Calvin and Victoria streets, Youngstown. Hours are 4-midnight Thursday and Friday; and noon to midnight Saturday and Sunday. An old-fashioned Italian street festival with live music, authentic food, morra and b bocce tournaments, vendors.

AUG. 17

Struthers Rotary annual duck race and basket auction, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Yellow Creek Park, 17 Lowellville Road, Struthers. For information, call Denise Loboy at 330-757-3371 or Darla Donahue at 330-550-5383.

AUG. 18

Hot Air Balloon Festival, 1 to 8 p.m., Mastropietro Winery, 14558 Ellsworth Road., Berlin Center. Family-friendly entertainment, food and tasting bars. $5 admission.

AUG. 18

Polish Day, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Anne Church, 4310 Kirk Road, Austintown. Polish food, silent auction, music by Jimmy K and also Ray Jay and the Carousels, cultural garden, vendors, folk dancing and more. Go to polishyoungstown.org.

AUG. 19

Southside Summer Experience, 5 to 8 p.m., the corner of Market Street and Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown. Featuring free food, music, a video game truck, animal rides, a bounce house and a library van.

AUG 24

Lake Milton Association presents fireworks, 9:30 p.m., Lake Milton State Park near the dam. View the display from the beach or a boat on the water.

Bike Fest Trumbull County, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Warren-Trumbull County Public Library, 444 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren. Free and open to the public.

AUG. 28

Southside Summer Experience, 5 to 8 p.m., Valley Christian School, 3519 Southern Blvd., Youngstown. Featuring free food, music, a video game truck, animal rides, a bounce house and a library van.

AUG. 28-SEPT. 2

Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 401 Twelfth St., Campbell, will host its Greek Food and Wine Festival from noon to 10 p.m. Admission is free, and there will be Greek foods and pastries, Greek music and folk dancers, indoor and outdoor dining, games, CDs, guided tours of the church and more. For information, visit archangelmichael.oh.goarch.org.

AUG. 28-SEPT. 2

Canfield Fair, Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield. This massive festival includes agricultural displays, farm animals, rides, food, demolition derby, horse racing and entertainment. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. For information, visit canfieldfair.com.

SEPT. 5

Southside Summer Experience, 5 to 8 p.m., the corner of East Midlothian Boulevard and Zedaker Street, Youngstown. Featuring free food, music, a video game truck, animal rides, a bounce house and a library van.

SEPT. 5-7

Columbiana Street Fair, nightly in downtown Columbiana. Featuring live entertainment, games, food and more. Go to columbianastreetfair.com.

SEPT. 8

Molto Bella auto show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. Cost is $14 for adults, $6 for youth ages 6 to 17, free for children 5 and under.

SEPT. 13

Mission Night Market, 6 to 10 p.m., Huntington Place plaza, 1393 Boardman-Canfield Road, Boardman. Featuring local makers, crafters and growers. Food, drink and live entertainment will be available. Pet friendly.

SEPT. 14

Southside Summer Experience, 5 to 8 p.m., the corner of East Florida Avenue and Zedaker Street, Youngstown. Featuring free refreshments, music, a bounce house and a library van.

SEPT. 21

WaterFire, downtown Sharon, Pa. Family-oriented cultural and entertainment festival. Artisans, live music, food vendors, brazier lighting ceremony on the Shenango River at dusk.

SEPT. 21-22

Orthodox food festival, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 65 S. Keel Road, Hermitage, Pa.

0CT. 11

Mission Night Market, 6 to 10 p.m., Huntington Place plaza, 1393 Boardman-Canfield Road, Boardman. Featuring local makers, crafters and growers. Food, drink and live entertainment will be available. Pet friendly. Proceeds benefit the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.