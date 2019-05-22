A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

May 18

Theft: A Bedford Road man reported a 32-square-foot trailer valued at $1,000 stolen.

BOARDMAN

May 16

Breaking and entering: Someone smashed a front-door window and entered Crumbles Bakery, 4150 Market St. A large landscaping stone was found nearby in the business, police said.

Theft: Authorities were dispatched to Boardman Area Court on Market Street to pick up John A. Palmer of Covington Street, Youngstown, who faced two theft charges. Palmer, 27, was charged with stealing two flat-screen TVs in as many days last month from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Counterfeit: A fake $100 bill was passed at a Get Go gas station, 6911 South Ave.

Theft: Surveillance coverage reportedly captured a man stealing $231 worth of items from Walmart.

Domestic violence: Brian D. Craft, 36, of Orlo Lane, Boardman, was charged with the crime after his former girlfriend told police he showed up unannounced at her residence nearby, then alleged an intoxicated Craft threatened to kill the accuser and her children and burn down the home when she refused to speak with him.

Trespassing: A 14-year-old Boardman boy faced a criminal-trespassing charge after authorities got a call from a woman who reported having seen a group of juveniles throwing rocks at one another on the Market Street Elementary playground, 5555 Market St. The teen was on school property in violation of a trespassing warning, officers said.

Theft: Nicholas J. Davis, 31, was taken into custody in the 800 block of Mayfield Drive and charged with theft after a driver with Independent Taxi of Youngstown alleged Davis, of Spring Street, Struthers, failed to pay a $25 fare.

Theft: A man in his 20s reportedly was captured on surveillance footage neglecting to self-scan $566 worth of merchandise, including an iPhone, while in Walmart. He then fled on foot.

Theft: Reagan N. Leake, 22, of West North Avenue, East Palestine, and Mikalyn E. Coakley, 18, of Jackman Road, Negley, were charged with stealing about $812 worth of clothing from the JCPenney store in Southern Park Mall.

May 17

Arrest: A traffic stop in the 7300 block of Market Street resulted in the arrest of Jeffrey L. Williams Sr., 56, of Market, Boardman, who was wanted on a Medina, Ohio, warrant. Williams also was charged with obstructing official business when, police said, he intentionally provided an incorrect Social Security number as they tried to identify him.

Fraud: An Oakridge Drive man discovered his computer had been hacked, with led to a series of fraudulent actions that reportedly resulted in several accounts being hacked and the loss of a total of $1,233 from them.

Domestic violence: Elijah N. Hodges of Millet Street, Youngstown, faced a felony charge after police received 911 calls regarding a fight between a man and a woman in the 7800 block of Market Street. His girlfriend, who is eight months pregnant, alleged that during an ongoing argument, Hodges, 24, followed her in his car from St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, then grabbed her neck, pushed the accuser and struck her several times in the face, much of which two witnesses corroborated, a report stated.

Theft: Melissa P. Kanos, 21, of East Dewey Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with intentionally neglecting to self-scan about $97 worth of property while in Walmart.

Theft: Carolyn J. Jones, 27, of Loveland Road, Youngstown, faced a charge after $66 worth of clothing that included a tank top was taken from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft/drugs: Officers charged Jeremy W. Jones, 28 of Peace Valley Road, Rogers, with stealing a small quantity of candy from Walmart. They also charged Thomas C. Bowker Jr., 59, same address, with drug abuse and possessing drug paraphernalia after alleging he had a small bag with a white substance that tested positive for cocaine; in his wallet, Bowker had another small bag of suspected crack cocaine, as well as a straw with suspected drug residue, a report indicated.

Theft: Two people were reportedly seen on video surveillance footage stealing a $100 car battery from Walmart.

Theft: Nadiya N. Stokes, 20, of Royal Mall Drive, Niles, was charged, accused of intentionally failing to self-scan $69 worth of merchandise, including baby formula, at Walmart.

May 18

Assault: A woman alleged her former and current boyfriends each assaulted the other at her Meadowbrook Avenue residence, evidently related to a child-custody exchange.

Assault: A Boardman woman reported that after pulling into a parking lot in the 800 block of Boardman-Poland Road, another driver spit in her face after having been upset because she was driving too slowly in front of him on U.S. Route 224.

Domestic violence: Austintown police handed to Boardman authorities Kadeem L. Gilmore, 29, of Shields Road, Boardman, who was wanted on a domestic-violence warrant, related to a July 18, 2018, situation in which the mother of his children alleged that while at a Market Street motel, Gilmore punched her forehead and shoved her into a wall during an argument about a friend’s cellphone.

Theft: Officers charged Alex Izquierdo of Powers Way, Youngstown, after alleging Izquierdo, 46, had purposely failed to self-scan $285 worth of food items while in Walmart.

Possible theft: A dealer license plate was lost or stolen off a vehicle at Sweeney Buick GMC, 7997 Market St.

Theft: Jennifer A. Taylor, 37, was charged. Taylor, of Youngstown-Poland Road, Youngstown, was accused of stealing about $587 worth of earrings and jewelry from Kohl’s.

Identity fraud: A Strongsville, Ohio, woman reported her elderly mother, of East Western Reserve Road, had a litany of fraudulent charges to her account that originated from a South Avenue bank’s automated teller machine and totaled $5,440.

Drugs: Police answered a complaint that a woman was unconscious in a vehicle at an East Western Reserve Road gas station, where they joined paramedics and firefighters who were administrating narcan to the victim to reverse the effects of opioids. An officer reportedly found in her purse two folded pieces of paper, one of which contained possible heroin, a report indicated. Charges were pending against the woman, who was taken to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Trespassing: Authorities filed criminal-trespassing, obstructing-official-business and resisting-arrest charges against Omar J. Dean, 44, of East Florida Avenue, Youngstown, after a manager with a McDonald’s restaurant, 22 Boardman-Canfield Road, reported that after having been terminated, Dean called to deny he had been fired, then returned to the kitchen area, in violation of a trespassing warning, and screamed at customers and employees. He also refused to comply and struggled with officers, a report showed.

Theft: A Niles man noticed a $3,000 speaker system had been removed from his vehicle’s trunk at a Market Street car dealership.

Theft: Daniel W. Skruck, 35, and Tarah A. Lowery, 36, both of East Judson Avenue, Youngstown, were charged in the theft of $379 worth of items that included a Youngstown State University cap from Walmart.

May 19

Arrest: A suspicious vehicle near Canterbury Lane caught officers’ attention before they charged a 17-year-old Youngstown girl with resisting arrest after saying the teen had pulled from them. Also, she and another girl were charged with curfew violations.

Aggravated menacing: A man told officers a woman came to his Euclid Boulevard home inquiring about a lost cellphone, then became upset and threatened to beat up the accuser. A short time later, she returned and threatened to shoot up the residence before leaving in a red car, he further reported.

Citation: Police answered a call about a man passed out in a grassy area at a South Avenue motel before citing Thomas W. Lampe, 40, on a public-intoxication charge. The Stevensville, Md., man was then taken to a nearby motel where he was staying, a report said.

Theft: A township woman discovered a set of keys, a wallet and a debit card had been stolen as she patronized a Doral Drive big-box store.

Criminal damaging: Officers responded to a fight between a man and a woman at Boardman Park, where the woman alleged the man had tossed and damaged her $800 iPhone.

Theft: An Orlo Lane woman noticed two gift cards, perfume and about $5 in change missing from her vehicle.

Theft: Police arrested Robin J. Patterson-Walsh, 51, at her Beechwood Drive residence on a theft warrant. The Boardman woman was accused of stealing clothing and jewelry in June 2017 from La Ti Da Boutique, 850 E. Western Reserve Road.

Aggravated menacing: A Youngstown man alleged that while visiting his girlfriend at her Beechwood Drive residence, her landlord’s son threatened to shoot him during an argument.

Auto theft: Authorities charged a 17-year-old Youngstown girl with grand theft of a motor vehicle after a Simon Road man noticed a 2010 Kia Forte missing from his driveway.

Theft: Video surveillance reportedly showed a man about age 20 stealing $23 worth of snack items from a Shell True North gas station, 5135 Market St.

Theft: A Nellbert Lane woman told police a $1,200 iPhone likely was stolen after it had accidentally been dropped somewhere on Euclid Boulevard.

May 20

Arrest: While conducting a welfare check at a Beechwood Drive residence, officers took Crystal D. Hotlosz, 38, into custody. The St. Clairsville, Ohio, woman was wanted on a Liberty Township probation-violation warrant.

Criminal damaging: A man reportedly admitted having punched and broken a front-door window to his Applecrest Drive residence, apparently after becoming upset with his fiancée.

Criminal damaging/menacing: A Youngstown man told police his daughter’s former boyfriend’s current girlfriend was stocking her. He also realized someone had placed sugar in his car’s gas tank.

Arrest: Authorities booked Shauna D. Karis, 38, of Shields Road, Boardman, on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired after having responded to a two-car crash near Indianola Road and Southern Boulevard. A breath test yielded invalid results, a report said.

Arrest: Police assisted firefighters battling a structure fire in the 300 block of Mathews Road before charging Todd Moffie of Mathews, Boardman, with resisting arrest, obstructing official business and misconduct at the scene of an emergency, a first-degree misdemeanor. Several times Moffie, 42, ignored requests to stay away from a dangerous electrical device on the building that was sparking, potentially placing himself and officers in harm’s way; at one point, authorities had to use a stun gun because he tried to return to an unsafe area in the rear of the building and refused to follow commands, a report showed.

Theft: A woman discovered a computer tablet and $60 missing from her Shields Road home.

Criminal damaging: A worker with a Southern Park Mall store alleged her former boyfriend came to her place of employment and caused a scene before she discovered damage to her car’s driver’s-side lock mechanism.

Theft: A West Boulevard man noticed 14 prescription pills missing from his apartment.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: An Applecrest Court woman said her boyfriend used but failed after four days to return her 2005 Cadillac.

May 21

Criminal damaging/pursuit: An officer on patrol reported having seen a suspicious man near Splash & Shine Auto Bath, 869 E. Midlothian Blvd., who they said led them on a foot chase before the owner was contacted and purportedly discovered an estimated $1,500 worth of damage to a large coin-operated car vacuum cleaner.