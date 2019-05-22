Struthers council mulls high grass complaints

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

STRUTHERS

Messy lawns were the topic of conversation Tuesday night during city council’s caucus.

Bob Norris, the city’s safety service director, said he’s issued at least 50 citations for high grass since the city began issuing citations earlier this month, and he anticipates more are coming.

Grass cutting was a point of contention for the council members during the caucus, as they voiced frustration with how to keep on top of repeat offenders and absent – and in some cases, deceased – homeowners.

Ideas ranging from raising the fines on high grass citations to pummeling offenders with weekly citations were discussed, but the council agreed that no solid action could be suggested before meeting with city Law Director John Zomoida.

The issue will be discussed during the city’s next zoning committee meeting June 5 in the caucus chambers at 6:15 p.m.

The council convened a night early to accommodate the annual Taste of Struthers local food exhibition tonight at St. Nicholas Hall beginning at 6 p.m.

During the council meeting, Councilman Mike Patrick, D-at large, suggested that the council members convene and take a ride throughout the city sometime in the next few weeks to log code and zoning violations.

Normally council members respond to complaints made by residents regarding code issues. Patrick suggested the sweep as a proactive measure, which the assembled council agreed would be worthwhile.

Council also announced that an open house to discuss the proposed building of a new fire station would be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 1 at 96 Elm St. The history of the current fire station and the plans for the new building will be discussed.