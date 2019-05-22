Red Lobster expected to open for dinner after morning fire
BOARDMAN — Red Lobster will reopen tonight after a fire early Wednesday morning, reports 21-WFMJ TV, The Vindicator's broadcast partner.
The fire broke out at the restaurant on Boardman-Poland Road around 2:30 a.m. likely due to an electrical issue that caused a portable grill to catch fire.
