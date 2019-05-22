NASCAR to buy Intl. Speedway, owner of Daytona, Talladega


May 22, 2019 at 10:36a.m.

By The Associated Press

NASCAR is buying International Speedway in a deal worth about $2 billion.

International Speedway Corp. owns some of America’s most well known car racing facilities including the Daytona International Speedway and in Florida, where the company is based, and the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

The companies said Wednesday that deal is expected to close this year.

The deal comes a year after reports suggested the France family, known as the “first family” of NASCAR racing, was looking to sell it. Reports that have not been specifically addressed by the current leadership, including Lesa France Kennedy, an executive vice president and the CEO of International Speedway Corp.

NASCAR late last year began acquiring the remaining public stock in International Speedway, which owns a majority of the NASCAR-sanctioned tracks. Layoffs began after the start of the year and many longtime employees, some who had started with the company under Bill France Jr., were let go.

NASCAR could, at minimum, be seeking investors. The silence has only fueled speculation.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$649500


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$620000