NASCAR to buy Intl. Speedway, owner of Daytona, Talladega
By The Associated Press
NASCAR is buying International Speedway in a deal worth about $2 billion.
International Speedway Corp. owns some of America’s most well known car racing facilities including the Daytona International Speedway and in Florida, where the company is based, and the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.
The companies said Wednesday that deal is expected to close this year.
The deal comes a year after reports suggested the France family, known as the “first family” of NASCAR racing, was looking to sell it. Reports that have not been specifically addressed by the current leadership, including Lesa France Kennedy, an executive vice president and the CEO of International Speedway Corp.
NASCAR late last year began acquiring the remaining public stock in International Speedway, which owns a majority of the NASCAR-sanctioned tracks. Layoffs began after the start of the year and many longtime employees, some who had started with the company under Bill France Jr., were let go.
NASCAR could, at minimum, be seeking investors. The silence has only fueled speculation.
