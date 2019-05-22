Man pleads guilty, gets 23 years for 2017 murder

YOUNGSTOWN — A man accused of killing his ex girlfriend in rush hour traffic has pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a charge of aggravated murder.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 23 years to life in prison to Dale William's, 60, for the June 14, 2017 shooting death of Elizabeth Pledger-Stewart, 46, of Boardman.

She was shot after police said William's rammed her car on Market Street while she was on the way to work, pushed it into a building and then shot her several times.

A city police officer arrested Williams at the scene at gunpoint.

Judge Maureen Sweeney heard the plea.