Man accused of raping 11-year-old to get new interpreter


May 22, 2019 at 10:30a.m.

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge has delayed a hearing so a man accused of raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl can have an interpreter who speaks his native language.

The Canton Repository reports Stark County Judge Frank Forchione on Tuesday postponed an arraignment because of concerns 26-year-old Juan Leon-Gomez might not understand court proceedings.

Leon-Gomez through an interpreter said he understands some Spanish but primarily speaks the Guatemalan Maya language K’iche’.

He’s charged with sexually assaulting the girl between December and late April at a Massillon residence. Court records say he told investigators he had sex with her and was roughly aware of her age.

Authorities say the Guatemala native is in the country illegally and could face deportation. He’s represented by a public defender whose office declined to comment.

