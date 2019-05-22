Man accused of raping 11-year-old to get new interpreter
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge has delayed a hearing so a man accused of raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl can have an interpreter who speaks his native language.
The Canton Repository reports Stark County Judge Frank Forchione on Tuesday postponed an arraignment because of concerns 26-year-old Juan Leon-Gomez might not understand court proceedings.
Leon-Gomez through an interpreter said he understands some Spanish but primarily speaks the Guatemalan Maya language K’iche’.
He’s charged with sexually assaulting the girl between December and late April at a Massillon residence. Court records say he told investigators he had sex with her and was roughly aware of her age.
Authorities say the Guatemala native is in the country illegally and could face deportation. He’s represented by a public defender whose office declined to comment.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 8, 2018 9:55 p.m.
Arnold Perry gets 27 years for impregnating 14-year-old twins, 12-year-old sister
- April 18, 2006 midnight
Stepfather guilty of rape in use of syringe
- December 24, 2008 midnight
Rape suspect found incompetent to stand trial
- August 17, 2011 12:45 p.m.
Pa. 'predator' gets prison for impregnating girl
- February 9, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Man gets 27 years for sex crimes against three girls
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.