Making Kids Count celebration today

YOUNGSTOWN

Making Kids Count, a non-profit organization aimed at helping parents provide for their children, will celebrate distributing 1 million diapers during an event at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Youngstown today from 4 to 8 p.m.

There will be a cash bar and light appetizers provided by Bistro 1907. The event is sponsored by IGS Energy and DoubleTree has donated the space to the event.

Making Kids Count distributes more than 45,000 diapers per month to partner organizations that pass them along to families in need.

Officials expected to OK revenue bonds

WARREN

Trumbull County commissioners are expected to approve $15 million in tax-exempt revenue bonds to the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority for major renovations to The Elms, a high-rise apartment building for senior citizens behind the Warren Plaza.

The total cost of the project is $23 million with state financing covering the balance according to Colleen Dattilio, TMHA finance and development director.

According to a resolution discussed during the commissioners’ weekly workshop Tuesday, the bonds constitute a loan to the Warren Housing Development Corp. to “acquire, renovate and operate” the 200-unit structure built in 1978 for low to moderate income residents age 62 and older.

Lecture at JCC

YOUNGSTOWN

The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, 505 Gypsy Lane, will host a lecture on Arab political parties in Israel’s Knesset from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Mohammad Darawshe, director of Planning, Equality and Shared Society at Givat Haviva Educational Center, will discuss the various Arab political parties and their agendas in the Israeli Parliament (Knesset).

Darawshe is considered a leading expert on Jewish-Arab relations and has presented lectures and papers at the European parliament, NATO Defense College and World Economic Forum.

This event is free and open to all. Dessert will be served.

Register online at jccyoungstown.org or contact 330-746-3250, ext. 195, by today.

Celebration of life

CANFIELD

A celebration of life for Conner Hoit, a child from Canfield battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia, will take place at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, 7300 North Palmyra Road, at 1:30 p.m. today.

Students, staff and community members all played a part in raising more than $8,000 to grant Conner’s wish to visit Disney and Legoland last month.

Conner is turning 8 and just finished his last treatment.

In February, Eirini Liodakis, creative arts and design junior at MCCTC, partnered with the Make a Wish Foundation to launch her “Wishing for Kindness” campaign. Liodakis came up with a logo design and with the help of her teacher, Melissa Hackett, she contacted A-Z Athletics to see if they would print her logo on t-shirts and hoodies so she could sell them to raise money.

Beef pasta recall

LIMA

BEF Foods Inc. is recalling approximately 527 pounds of beef pasta products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection and outside of inspection hours.

The ready-to-eat beef stroganoff pasta items were produced May 3. The following products are subject to recall: 18-oz. sealed plastic trays containing “Bob Evans Beef Stroganoff Pasta” with a “use by” date of 07/02/19 and a time-stamp ranging between the hours of 15:00 and 18:37 represented on the tray seal.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact BEF Foods consumer relations at 800-939-2338.