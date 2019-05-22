Judge sentences man to death for slayings

CLEVELAND

A judge has sentenced a man to death for the slayings of a couple at a Cleveland used-car lot.

The Cuyahoga County judge sentenced 32-year-old Joseph McAlpin on Tuesday. The jury that found McAlpin guilty of aggravated murder and other charges had recommended the death penalty.

McAlpin was convicted in the April 2017 slayings of Trina Tomola and Michael Kuznik. Prosecutors say McAlpin fatally shot the couple and their dog and stole a car.

McAlpin represented himself at trial and continued to maintain his innocence.

Cleveland.com reports that McAlpin said in court Tuesday that his “fight’s going to continue.”

McAlpin apologized to his family for what he described as his “ignorant” declarations during trial that he would accept only full liberty or death.

Woman shot by boyfriend dies after he kills himself

MEDINA

Authorities say a woman shot in the head by her boyfriend has died a day after her boyfriend killed himself during a three-hour SWAT standoff at the home they shared.

Medina County’s coroner says 45-year-old Rachel Azbell was shot Sunday by 44-year-old Shawn Guillereault and died Monday.

Montville Township police Chief Terry Grice said at a Monday news conference that a teenage girl who ran from the home to a restaurant about 1 a.m. Sunday said she had been assaulted and a woman had been shot. Police say Guillereault called 911 shortly afterward, saying he’d shot his girlfriend after a disagreement.

Police found Azbell wounded at the home. Authorities say Guillereault barricaded himself inside and fatally shot himself during the standoff.

Associated Press