Hubbard students say hello to their futures

By AMANDA TONOLI

atonoli@vindy.com

HUBBARD

Hubbard High School senior students cheered together one last time during the Wednesday evening commencement.

Family and friends gathered at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown to celebrate the blue and white occasion.

The senior song, “Five More Minutes” by Scotty McCreery, inspired Ray Soloman, district superintendent, to leave students with these words: “It is my wish for you not to have regrets or wish for five more minutes.”

“Savor the minutes as they are happening,” Soloman said.

Valedictorians Abigail Long and Lukas Mosora gave speeches concerning adversity.

“Don’t hide from adversity, [but] embrace it,” she said. “For without adversity we wouldn’t have resilience.”

Mosora discussed life and its challenges.

“In order to grow we have to be challenged,” he said. “The more we are challenged the stronger we grow. Do not be afraid of your struggles — they shape you into who you are.”

Brandie Yode, Hubbard High School principal, said she was very impressed with the students’ speeches.

“All situations that we experience can make us stronger,” Yode said. “[And] having to deal with them, we come out on the other side in another place better than where we started.”

About 150 graduates received their diplomas.

The class motto is: “Keep your eyes on the stars and your feet on the ground,” by Theodore Roosevelt.

Graduate Kylee Sterling said she was happy the event was over.

“I’m ready to be out of school!” she said.

Britney Longwell agreed.

“I can’t wait to go to college,” she said. “I’m so glad it’s over.”

Longwell will attend Choffin Career and Technical Center for dental assistant training.

Rafael Morales echoed their excitement about commencement.

“I’m ready to go to college and play football,” he said.

Rafael will be going to Hocking College in Nelsonville.

Proud friends and family stood by after the commencement waiting to hug the recent graduates.