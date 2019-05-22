GOP takes aim at report on Ryan's missed votes

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, has missed almost one-third of the votes taken in the House so far this year, the third most of any House member, according to a ProPublica tracking report.

It’s also the most votes missed by any of the declared presidential candidates who serve in Congress. And the Republican Party is using the report to take aim at the Howland Democrat.

Ryan has missed 70 of 215 votes in the House this year, the report states. That’s a 32.6 percent rate of missed votes.

Ryan declared his presidential candidacy April 4.

“Whether Ryan is running for president or just floating his name for higher office, he’s always willing to abandon his duties to the people of Ohio to better serve his own political ambitions,” said Mandi Merritt, a Republican National Committee spokeswoman.

A Ryan congressional spokesman couldn’t be immediately reached today by The Vindicator to comment.