Fire department requests restraining order against Wagon Wheel

BOARDMAN

Boardman Fire Department has requested a temporary restraining order against the Wagon Wheel Motel on Market Street, said fire Chief Mark Pitzer.

He will present his case to Judge Durkin at a hearing at 9 a.m. Thursday.

After the fire department found safety violations during an inspection March 28, the owners of Wagon Wheel did not make the necessary repairs.

Pitzer said that, as a result, it is not safe for people who stay there.