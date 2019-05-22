CVS Health’s Goodwill initiative

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries and CVS Health will unveil a mock CVS Pharmacy at 1 p.m. on June 12 at the Goodwill Headquarters, 2747 Belmont Ave.

The mock pharmacy is an element of Goodwill’s workforce training initiative, which is meant to teach future retail workers soft-skills, as well as classroom and field-based clinical instruction.

The training is focused on individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment, including work-related injuries, poverty, a history of incarceration or having no work history.

Cash dividend

CANFIELD

The board of directors of the Farmers National Banc Corp. declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.09 per share. The common stock cash dividend will have a record date of June 14 and is payable to shareholders on June 28.

Awards ceremony

Brookfield

Steward Health Care will host its second annual EMS Stewards of the Community Awards Ceremony from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today at Tiffany Banquet Center in Brookfield.

Award from YSU

YOUNGSTOWN

Jocelyne Kollay Linsalata, a Youngstown native and graduate of Youngstown State University, received Youngstown State University’s Friend of the University Award. In 2016, she donated $1 million to the development of the Watson Student Success Center and to continue scholarship endowment that supports Chaney and West Side students who are first-generation college attendees.

Appreciation Day

COLUMBIANA

Suburban Propane, 2705 state Route 7, will host its annual Customer Appreciation Day from 8 to 4 p.m. Friday. Suburban Propane will offer a 20-pound grill tank fill-up for $10 to anyone who makes a $2 donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.

GM car-sharing service shuts down in some markets

DETROIT

Maven, General Motors’ car-sharing service, is being shut down in about half of the 17 North American markets it operates.

The company wouldn’t say Tuesday where Maven will continue to operate, but it confirmed that it’s pulling out of New York and Chicago.

GM said it’s not scrapping Maven, but rather concentrating on markets where it has the strongest demand and growth potential.

Maven, begun in 2016, allowed people to rent GM vehicles for short periods with an app. GM vehicles were strategically placed in metro areas including Denver, Los Angeles, Baltimore, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Toronto and others.

It expanded to leases for ride-sharing drivers and added an app-based service that let owners share vehicles with others.

Staff/wire report