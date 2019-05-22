Colaluca retires as Austintown superintendent
AUSTINTOWN — Austintown Local Schools Superintendent Vincent Colaluca announced his retirement Wednesday, according to a release from the district.
Colaluca has led the district for 10 years, according to the release.
“Mr. Colaluca has represented the Austintown community and taxpayers with integrity and transparency,” reads the release.
“He has led the district in very tough financial times. The district has not received any new money for operations from the Austintown community since 1996, but through careful staffing and business decisions to generate revenue, academic programs have increased and modest cost of living increases have been provided for our staff.
“Mr. Colaluca has been a good steward of the Austintown community tax dollars.”
