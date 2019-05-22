Brown announces slate of summer manufacturing camps


May 22, 2019 at 12:28p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — For the seventh straight year, the office of U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Cleveland Democrat, will work with businesses, educators and community leaders to host summer manufacturing camps throughout the state.

The camps in Mahoning County are scheduled for June 17-21 and June 24-28. In Trumbull County, the camp is July 8-12.

The goal is to to help young people learn about manufacturing jobs, according to a news release. To find out more about the camps, parents can go here.

