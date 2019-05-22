Agenda Thursday
Girard City Schools, noon, special meeting, board of education offices, 100 W. Main St., suite 2, Girard. Board may conduct an executive session.
Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Churchill Hubbard Road, Youngstown.
Mahoning County Educational Service Center, regular governing board meeting, 4:30 p.m., 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.
West Branch Local School District, 6 p.m., work session reviewing regular agenda items, followed by a meeting at 7:30, high school media room, 14277 Main St., Beloit.
Western Reserve Transit Authority, 9 a.m., committee meetings, WRTA’s board room, 604 Mahoning Ave.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
