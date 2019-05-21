BREAKING: State and business officials discuss Workhorse deal

Warren cops called about body in Mahoning River


May 21, 2019 at 8:44p.m.

WARREN

Police said they got a call about a body found in the Mahoning River by Perkins Park.

They are investigating now and do not have information to release.

