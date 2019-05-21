Warren cops called about body in Mahoning River
WARREN
Police said they got a call about a body found in the Mahoning River by Perkins Park.
They are investigating now and do not have information to release.
WARREN
Police said they got a call about a body found in the Mahoning River by Perkins Park.
They are investigating now and do not have information to release.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.