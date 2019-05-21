5th migrant child dies after detention by US border agents
Associated Press
HOUSTON
A 16-year-old Guatemala migrant who died Monday in U.S. custody had been held by immigration authorities for six days – twice as long as federal law generally permits – then transferred him to another holding facility even after he was diagnosed with the flu.
The teenager, identified by U.S. Customs and Border Protection as Carlos Gregorio Hernandez Vasquez, was the fifth minor from Guatemala to die after being apprehended by U.S. border agents since December.
Advocates demanded that President Donald Trump’s administration act to safeguard the lives of children in detention as border crossings surge and the U.S. Border Patrol detains thousands of families at a time in overcrowded facilities, tents and outdoor spaces.
“We should all be outraged and demand that those responsible for his well-being be held accountable,” said Efren Olivares, a lawyer with the Texas Civil Rights Project.
“If these were white children that were dying at this rate, people would be up in arms,” he said.
