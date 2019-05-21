Poland doctor arrested in medical misconduct case

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

An area doctor indicted earlier this month and accused of lying to obtain drugs was booked into the Mahoning County jail Monday.

Dr. Pradeep Mathur, 61, of Via Siena, Poland, faces felony counts of deception to obtain a dangerous drug, violation of a drug database and illegal processing of drug documents.

He was released from the jail on his own recognizance ahead of an arraignment today, court records show.

An employee from Mathur’s Windham Court offices declined to comment on the charges Monday.

Mathur’s May 9 indictment alleges he was involved in illicit prescription activity from June 2015 to May 2018.

The Ohio Medical Board reprimanded Mathur in January after he admitted supplementing a family member’s dosage of a stimulant used to treat daytime sleepiness and narcolepsy in 2016 and 2017. That dosage was set by another practitioner, according to board records.

Mathur told the board he felt the dosage was “too low, based on his personal observations of the effects,” and the relative’s health insurance would not cover an increased dosage.

He was fined $18,000 and ordered to complete education courses.

At the time, the board noted law enforcement already had been in contact with. Mathur about his conduct.