Penguin City Beer’s festival tribute label

YOUNGSTOWN

Penguin City Beer recently announced that the Simply Slavic festival will be featured on the tribute label of its signature beer, which will be available from until June 15, while supplies last.

Cortland Bancorp closes day of trading

CORTLAND

Cortland Bancorp representatives participated in the ringing of the closing bell at the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in New York City last Friday

Nearly 20 Cortland Bank directors and officers joined President and CEO James Gasior for the event.

It is a tradition for companies traded on the market to open and close the trading day with the ringing of a bell.

Bunn joins Farmers as a VP in Seville

CANFIELD

Farmers National Bank has hired Hollie Bunn as its vice president, Commercial Banking Senior Relationship Manager, for its Seville office.

Bunn’s job will be to help businesses and agribusinesses in and around Seville to reach its financial goals.

Impossible Foods, Little Caesar debut meatless sausage

Detroit

Plant-based burger maker Impossible Foods is debuting meatless sausage crumbles on Little Caesars pizza.

The pizza chain started testing the Impossible Supreme Pizza on Monday at 58 restaurants in Fort Myers, Fla.; Yakima, Wash.; and Albuquerque, N.M. The $12 pizza also comes with mushrooms, caramelized onions and green peppers. If the test goes well, Detroit-based Little Caesars could expand availability nationwide.

The debut comes amid growing consumer interest in plant-based meat substitutes. Burger King also is testing an Impossible Whopper.

California-based Impossible Foods developed the sausage with sweet Italian seasoning after Little Caesars approached it earlier this year. Impossible Foods says it has not yet announced plans to sell the sausage elsewhere.

Like Impossible’s burger, the plant-based sausage is derived from soy plants.

Dressbarn to close all its 650 stores

NEW YORK

Dressbarn, the women’s clothing chain that’s been around for nearly 60 years, is closing all 650 of its stores.

The company’s chief financial officer, Steven Taylor, said Dressbarn has not been operating at an “acceptable level of profitability in today’s retail environment.”

Its owner, Ascena Retail Group Inc., says it wants to focus on its more profitable brands. Ascena also owns Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant and other clothing stores.

The company did not say when Dressbarn will shut all its stores. Dressbarn employs about 6,800 people.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 23.99 ‚àí0.51

Aqua America, .20 39.30 ‚àí0.010

Avalon Holdings,2.29 ‚àí0.0100

Chemical Bank, .2840.90 0.42

Community Health Sys, .213.280.100

Cortland Bancorp, .1123.300.00

Farmers Nat., .0714.40 0.070

First Energy, .36 42.59 0.12

Fifth/Third, .1627.37 0.090

First Niles Financial, .057.75 ‚àí0.100

FNB Corp., .1211.52 0.060

General Motors, .3836.97 ‚àí0.030

General Electric, .129.88 ‚àí0.11

Huntington Bank, .11 13.32 0.100

JP Morgan Chase, .56111.35 0.58

Key Corp, .1116.87 0.12

Macy’s, .38 21.58‚àí0.20

Parker Hannifin, .76163.07 ‚àí0.90

PNC, .75131.34 1.10

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88170.56 ‚àí3.87

Stoneridge 27.41 ‚àí0.25

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.29 0.020

Selected prices from Monday’s 4 p.m. close.